UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends their search; TPSO continues the search for person in the water in Boudreaux Canal

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 10:30 a.m. for a person in the Boudreaux Canal. Missing is Jimmy Garcia, 49, last seen entering the Boudreaux Canal without a life jacket. The Coast Guard crews searched approximately 9 square miles continuously for 11 hours, along with other agencies.

“After searching the area continuously for 11 hours, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our search,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We were unable to find Mr. Garcia. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.”

At this time, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue their search, according to Sheriff Tim Soignet.