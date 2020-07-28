UPS driver cited after packages found in ditch

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a St. Martinville woman on July 18 for alleged littering violations in St. Mary Parish. Agents cited Dina Noble, 45, for gross littering.

Agents were on patrol on June 24 on N. Penn Rd. near Charenton in St. Mary Parish when they found seven unopened United Parcel Services (UPS) packages in the ditch that were supposed to be delivered to different addresses in the area. Agents started an investigation and found that Noble was the UPS delivery driver for this route on June 23 when it was suspected the packages were put in the ditch.

After further investigation, agents talked to Noble on July 18 and she admitted to dumping the packages in the ditch. Six of the packages were rejected by the recipient and were supposed to be returned to the distribution center. The other package she never attempted to deliver.

Gross littering brings up to a $900 fine and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.