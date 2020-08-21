US Senate candidate speaks to voters in Houma

Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge native who is running for U.S. Senate, visited Houma on Wednesday to speak to local voters.

“I want to come out and talk to people where they are. I love meeting people all across the state, talking to them about the issues that matter to them in their respective areas,” he said at the Downtown Marina — where the event was held.

“So I wanted to come here today and just talk to the voters and say, ‘Hey, I’m listening. I’m here with you. We’re going through the same things. I understand your plight. And I want to go to Washington D.C. to address your plight,’” he continued.

Pierce, who received a bachelor’s degree in Child and Family Studies and a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Public Policy from Louisiana State University, is on Governor John Bel Edwards’ advisory board for Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention. He also started Better Boys Initiative Inc., a nonprofit that uses the arts to develop character and bolster self-esteem of minority and underserved young men throughout Baton Rouge.

The candidate aims to unseat Senator Bill Cassidy, who he feels is failing Louisiana on all points.

“He’s failed us on health care. He’s failed us on criminal justice. He’s failed us on holding the president accountable. He’s failed us on almost everything. He hasn’t done anything notable for the people of Louisiana. We’re suffering every day,” Pierce said. “And he’s hanging out at his country club and schmoozing with the president — as opposed to coming here and talking to the voters and trying to change things that he knows aren’t working.”

During his speech, the Democratic candidate advocated for raising minimum wage, providing universal health care for all; bringing more jobs to Louisiana through different avenues, such as renewable energy and the legalization of marijuana; reforming the criminal justice system; taking money out of politics; tax cuts for the poor and middle class; more assistance for those affected by COVID-19; and making sure wealthy corporations get taxed.

Pierce’s other priorities include: universal basic income; protecting women’s rights and autonomy; protecting democracy by ensuring fair and safe elections and ending voter suppression policies; relieving student debt; supporting universal childcare/pre-K; ensuring environmental protection; subsidizing renewable energy sources; repealing Right to Work and preserving unions; and ending Citizens United.

He said the first priority if he gets elected would be COVID-19. “We have to address COVID-19; this isn’t going away. Contrary to what the president says, COVID-19 isn’t going away with warm weather. It’s hot in Louisiana, and it’s still here. It’s worse than everywhere else,” he noted.

Pierce continued: “So we have to address this umbrella of COVID-19, which underneath it is: healthcare, wages, jobs, social justice — because we know that the number of people that have died or getting cases of COVID are disproportionately African American. So there are a lot of issues underneath that we have to address. And that’s what I want to do.”

Pierce also took the time to answer questions from attendees, addressing their concerns on various topics.

Thibodaux native Michelle Lutz was among the audience with her husband Scott Lutz and sister Nancy Lirette. Michelle Lutz, along with three other locals, invited Pierce to come speak in Houma.

“I like sending people to Washington with fresh ideas who have that enthusiasm and fight,” said Michelle Lutz. “There’s something in him that made him take this on, like he clearly has a passion take on something like this…And I happen to agree with a lot of his stances.”

Michelle Lutz said she believes Cassidy has forgotten about the average person in Louisiana and represents corporate interests, and Pierce will fight for the average individual.

Scott Lutz said he decided to attend to “support someone that’s for the people,” focusing on individuals rather than corporations.

Lirette, a Houma native, said she could tell Pierce was “speaking from the heart” when she first started watching his videos on social media. She felt Pierce is a leader that can bring people, as opposed to dividing which is happening with the country’s leadership right now, Lirette said.

“I love these types of environments because I don’t just come to talk. I come to listen, and I want to hear what people are concerned about, what matters to them in their daily lives,” Pierce said. “Several people in the oil and gas expressed their concerns about the future of the country, and I wanted to hear that because I think it’s important. You have to hear from your constituents, that’s your number one job.

More information about the Pierce campaign can be found here.

Listen to the full discussion:

Timestamps:

00:55 – Health care

02:37 Minimum Wage

04:17 Taxing corporations

05:34 Renewable energy and the oil and gas industry

08:02 Money in politics

09:18 Vote by mail

12:10 Unemployment

13:51 Employee insurance

15:11 Evictions

15:44 Living paycheck to paycheck

16:42 Paycheck Protection Program

19:31 The loss of jobs in the oil and gas industry and creation of new jobs in renewable energy

27:56 Corporations hiring the same workers back at a lower wage

30:33 Private prisons

32:35 Mass incarceration

35:05 Investing in mental facilities and social work

36:42 Quality health care

43:11 Legislation for financial relief due to COVID-19

44:37 Rental assistance

48:17 Policy