Use of Face Masks to be Enforced in New Orleans

At a press conference held earlier today, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the city will be enforcing the use of face masks in public, according to a WDSU report.

The use of face masks is mandatory in the city, WDSU wrote according to Cantrell.

Cantrell said a task force has been created to make sure the public is complying, according to WDSU.

NOPD said it will help enforce mandatory masks by handing out masks to those in public not wearing them, according to WDSU.

Photo by Anshu A.