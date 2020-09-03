USGS: 4.0 Earthquake reported near Alabama/Florida state line

According to USGS, an earthquake was recorded at around 10am this morning around the Alabama/Florida state line, near Mount Carmel, Florida. This is towards the north end of Santa Rosa County.

The earthquake was located at 31.004°N 87.137°W, with a depth of 10.0 km.

According to local news reports, residents in Jay, East Milton and even Navarre reported feeling the ground shake. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, nine earthquakes hit near the Florida-Alabama line in far north Escambia and Santa Rosa counties between March 6 and April 17. The quakes ranged in intensity from a magnitude 1.8 to a magnitude 2.8. Prior to the March 6 quake, the area hadn’t seen a quake in 20 years.