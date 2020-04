Valhi Blvd. will be closed to vehicle traffic due to road repairs, between Capital Blvd. and Equity Blvd. in Houma.

Work will start on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. and will re-open on Sunday evening, April 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Detour route will be Capital Blvd. or Equity Blvd. to Freedom Road then back to Valhi Blvd. using Capital Blvd. or Equity Blvd.