Vandebilt Catholic begins search for new principal

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s Office of Catholic Schools officially published the job posting on Friday morning for Vandebilt Catholic High School’s principal’s position. The position became open when current principal Jeremy Gueldner was recently named as the school’s new president, effective July 1.



Applications are being accepted effective Friday, a process that will continue until the announced deadline of Thursday, May 28, 2020.

More information on the position and an online application can be found on this dedicated diocesan webpage:
https://htdiocese.org/vandebiltprincipal

