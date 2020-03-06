VCHS Announces National Recognition for Head Girls Cross Country Coach

Vandebilt Catholic High School proudly announces national recognition for David Malone, head girls cross country coach.

David Malone was recently named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) 2020 National Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year Award. Coaches across the nation are nominated for this award in recognition for their achievements in coaching, their years of service to high school sports, and their honors and championships earned while coaching. On July 23, Malone, along with the 7 other finalists, will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for the National Coach of the Year Awards banquet where the winner will be announced.

Coach Malone has been teaching at Vandebilt Catholic for 18 out of the 20 years of his teaching career. He currently teaches US History to the junior class. Along with cross country, Malone is also the head boys track coach. He has 16 years experience as the head boys and girls cross country coach.

As head coach of the girls cross country team, Malone has won 16 parish titles, 10 district titles, and three state championships. He was named the 2018-2019 Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA) Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.

After winning the LHSCA Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year award in 2019, Coach Malone stated, “I am very excited to have won this award in a state that has a legacy of highly successful cross country coaches such as Eddie Cole and Pete Boudreaux. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that my athletes have put into their craft of running. Without their blood, sweat, and tears, I would never have won this award. It is all about the girls and their ability to perform in the worst possible conditions imaginable for a cross country meet. I owe my success as a coach to their winning spirit and their willingness to compete at the highest level.”

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association serves high school coaches and athletic directors throughout the United States through education, recognition, and support. Their goal is to promote high school athletics and provide professional services and opportunities for all high school coaches. The NHSACA provides resources to promote professional growth, and attitude of teamwork, sportsmanship and healthy lifestyles for Athletes, Coaches, and Athletic Directors.

The Vandebilt community is blessed to have worked alongside David Malone for nearly twenty years, and he epitomizes the qualities that a Catholic educational institution strives to instill in its students and athletes.