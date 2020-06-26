VCHS Graduation, Honors Convocation Cancelled

A letter from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux was sent to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior parents this evening cancelling all graduation events for this weekend.

The letter reads:

The administration of Vandebilt Catholic High School, in consultation with Bishop Shelton Fabre and the leadership of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, are announcing tonight the cancellation of the school’s graduation practice Friday morning, as well as the traditional Honors Convocation Friday evening, and the institution’s Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement Ceremony slated for Saturday morning.

The cancellation is due to a significant number of positive COVID-19 test results in recent days amongst members of Vandebilt Catholic’s senior class.

As the health and safety of the Vandebilt Catholic school family is of the utmost concern at this time, school and diocesan officials are discussing options for an alternate graduate ceremony, and plan to announce those plans by 12 noon Friday, June 26.