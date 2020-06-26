VCHS Graduation to be Drive Through Only After Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Following last night’s email from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux that canceled the graduation ceremonies today and tomorrow for Vandebilt Catholic High School, the school’s principal reached out to parents again by email this afternoon to share there would be no rescheduling of formal graduation ceremonies.

Instead, students will be allowed to stop in at a drive through graduation ceremony on the school property, where they may pick-up diplomas and awards, as well as have a photo opportunity.

The full email is below:

Following last night’s announcement, we received a number of emails with questions regarding our decision. It is a real tragedy that COVID-19 has robbed our Seniors and their families of numerous milestones associated with their Senior year, and we share in your disappointment.

We understand and empathize with our senior families as all of you have already suffered a great deal through this difficult year, and now this unfortunate turn of events has even taken away what was planned to be a positive end to their high school career. We ask that you focus now on their entire five-year journey, not these unpleasant last few

months of COVID consequences.

Additionally, please understand that the cancellation decision, as difficult as it was, was the only rational and prudent decision we could reach in light of the facts we were presented.

Our new plan is to host a drive through Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, June 27 from 9 am until 11 am at Vandebilt Catholic. Families will enter on South Hollywood and proceed along our normal car pick-up route. Families may exit the vehicle and proceed to a staging area where the student’s diploma will be placed on a table in front of a backdrop. Graduates will also receive all awards and honors at this time. We do ask that students not violate social distancing guidelines with other families, as this will be strictly

enforced. We will have a professional photographer on site and each family will receive a photo of their graduate with their diploma.

We ask that students who have tested positive or have been exposed remain home and NOT participate in Saturday’s Graduation Ceremony. Any graduate who is unable to participate on Saturday will receive their diploma and awards in the mail the week of July 20. ALL Senior families will receive a full refund of their Graduation Fee.

Each of our graduates and their families will continue to be in our prayers.

God Bless, Jeremy Gueldner, Principal