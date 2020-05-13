VCHS Names New Resource Director for 2020-2021 School Year

Vandebilt Catholic High School recently selected English teacher, Marion Larke as Resource Director. Beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, Larke will oversee the Resource Program, as well as the daily operations of the Academic Excellence Program on campus.

Larke is a 2000 Vandebilt Catholic alumna, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary English Education (grades 6-12) from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2004. She has 15 years teaching experience, 14 of which are in Catholic education. During her teaching career, she has taught speech, English I, English 8, English 8 LV1, and 6/7 grade Language Arts. She has been a part of the VCHS faculty for the past 5 years.

Larke will take on the role of Resource Director and maintain the daily operations of the Academic Excellence program. The Academic Excellence program was recently put in place as an additional resource to students, utilizing daily peer tutoring and academic assistance from teachers during extended lunch hours.

Larke stated, “I am honored to have the opportunity to minister to the students, teachers, and families in our Vandebilt community as director of the Resource and Academic Excellence programs. I am committed to continuing the success of both programs through both established practices and new, innovative ways to help students achieve success in their academic courses.”