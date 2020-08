From the Houma Fire Department around 4:20 p.m.:

At approximately 3:10 pm Houma Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Grand Caillou Rd. for a vehicle crashed into a building.

No injuries are reported in either business or the vehicle. Significant damage as caused to the front entrance of one of the businesses.

Acadian Ambulance and the Houma Police Department are both on-scene and crews are waiting for a wrecker truck to remove the vehicle.