Vehicle Crashes into Sonic Drive-in in Houma

From the Houma Fire Department at 6:25 p.m.:

At approximately 17:30pm today a vehicle was reported to have struck the building at Sonic Drive-in, in the 1300 block of Grand Caillou Rd.

Houma Fire arrived on-scene to find a single vehicle accident, in which the occupant of the van drove forward into the side of the building. The driver then reversed out at a high speed and struck an awning on the opposite side of the parking area. No-one was reported to have injuries inside the restaurant, while the lone occupant of the van had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.