Vehicle Crashes into Sonic Drive-in in Houma
From the Houma Fire Department at 6:25 p.m.:
At approximately 17:30pm today a vehicle was reported to have struck the building at Sonic Drive-in, in the 1300 block of Grand Caillou Rd.
Houma Fire arrived on-scene to find a single vehicle accident, in which the occupant of the van drove forward into the side of the building. The driver then reversed out at a high speed and struck an awning on the opposite side of the parking area. No-one was reported to have injuries inside the restaurant, while the lone occupant of the van had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
Houma Fire Department, Houma Police Department, and Acadian Ambulance crews were on-scene treating the patient, assessing the structure for safety and investigating the crash.
Please avoid the area while crews work to remove the vehicle, clean up debris, and secure the building.