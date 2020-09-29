VIDEO: Early voting in Terrebonne Parish to look different this year
Early Voting will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
In-person early voting will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma. Early voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday, October 16 to Tuesday, October 27 (closed on Sundays). Upon entering the arena, voters will be checked in by an election official and directed to a voting booth.A few reminders:• Bring a picture ID.• Come prepared. There may be a three-minute time limit, so you are encouraged to prepare by reviewing your sample ballot online at geauxvote.com. • Wear a mask for everyone's protection. • This site will be for early voting only. Any other business with the Registrar of Voters must be conducted at the main office at 8026 Main Street, Suite 101 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.If you have any questions, visit geauxvote.com or call 985-873-6533.
