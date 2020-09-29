VIDEO: Early voting in Terrebonne Parish to look different this year

Early voting for the November 3 election begins on October 16 and the location in Terrebonne Parish has changed!

In-person early voting will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma. Early voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday, October 16 to Tuesday, October 27 (closed on Sundays).