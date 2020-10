VIDEO: Thibodaux Fire Department responding to vehicle fire on Canal

From the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department around 7:40 p.m. on October 5:

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is currently working a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Canal Blvd.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Please avoid the area.

Video below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3361112367258073