View List of Sandbag Locations in Lafourche Parish

From the Lafourche Parish Government on June 3:

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, the Emergency Operations Center, and the Public Works Department will continue to monitor the Tropical Storm Cristobal developments.

The risk of heavy rain and wind is expected in our area this weekend. In order to prepare, sandbag locations are open throughout Lafourche Parish beginning tomorrow, June 4th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m.

Sand and sandbags will be available for residents at self-serve locations. Please bring a shovel, be prepared to fill bags, and only take what is needed.

You can access the latest information and updates at www.lafourchegov.org or follow us on Facebook @lafourchegov.