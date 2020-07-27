Virtual learning enrollment deadline extended for Terrebonne Parish students

The deadline for enrolling a Terrebonne Parish student in virtual learning has been extended to Friday, July 31.

The deadline was July 17; however, enrollment reopened today.

“In the full virtual model students will be assigned to the school in the zone in which they live; however they would be fully virtual and work strictly from home,” the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) wrote to parents and guardians.

Students enrolled in virtual learning will be committed for one complete nine-weeks. November 10 is the end of the first nine-weeks.

“This model is best for students who work well independently and are self-motivated. If this model is chosen, your student is responsible for any and all work assigned by their teacher,” reads the enrollment form. “This work will be graded and will determine passing and failing of their specific grade level/course.”

Students enrolled in full virtual learning and choose to go back to traditional school, will not be allowed to return to full virtual learning, according to TPSD.

The enrollment period ends at noon on July 31.

The form can be found here.