Voluntary Evacuation Called in Lafourche for Areas South of Hwy. 90
This morning Parish President Archie Chaisson called a Voluntary Evacuation for all areas south of US Hwy 90 or if you feel unsafe in your dwelling.
The Mandatory Evacuation south of the flood gates and other low lying areas began at 6 a.m. today.
The Lafourche Parish Shelter at the Raceland Recreation Center located at 241 Recreation Drive in Raceland will open at 10 am. Please remember to bring all the necessary personal items including a mask. Temperatures will be check upon entry.