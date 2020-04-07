Walk-On’s to Feed Furloughed Hospitality Workers in Houma

A mobile kitchen formed during the COVID-19 crisis is coming to the Bayou Region to feed hospitality workers currently out of work.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced that it will open its “Furlough Kitchen By Walk-On’s” in Houma, which is a food truck that will serve one free meal to furloughed hospitality workers from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 at 1795 Martin Luther King Blvd. (Walk-On’s Houma location).

“Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s in Baton Rouge has already fed nearly 3,000 furloughed hospitality workers, so we are really looking forward to bringing the concept to Houma,” Walk-On’s President and COO Scott Taylor said. “We want to do all that we can to help our community right now. With help from donors, we have the ability to lessen the impact that COVID-19 has caused, one meal at a time.”

The company said it anticipates the food truck will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals per day. It recently introduced this concept in Baton Rouge and is now expanding to more communities.

Furlough Kitchen is planning to expand its days and hours of operation, Walk-On’s said. Updated information can be found here.

The Game On Foundation’s, Walk-On’s 501(C)3 organization, main focus previously was to provide support for youth athletes and facilities. However, Walk-On’s said it is now helping a greater need: “to provide meals for employees whose jobs have been affected due to COVID-19.”

Walk-On’s said all monetary donations to Game On will directly benefit furloughed employees with meals and support. Donations can be made at https://www.walkonsgameon.org/.

“At Walk-On’s, we are deeply committed to the welfare of every person in the hospitality industry, which is why it’s our mission to take Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s to all of our markets,” Taylor said. “Our focus is on helping the communities we serve, and we couldn’t be more proud to be part of this movement.”