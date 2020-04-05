Walmart Implements Measures to Encourage Social Distancing in the Shopping Process
The City of Thibodaux released the following statement from Walmart:
In order for the focus to remain on the health and safety of their associates, customers, and communities, Walmart will begin taking additional measures in their stores due to the continuous development of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Starting Saturday, April 4, 2020, the following key measures will be in place in all U.S. stores:
- Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time (roughly 20% of a store’s capacity).
- To manage the store capacity restriction, associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted.
- Earlier this week, stores began using a single entrance and a single exit at all locations. This is designed to help prevent people from entering and exiting the same door at the same time.
- We have also established queue lines that are staffed with associates and emphasized social distancing signage to remind customers how important it is to stay 6 feet apart.
- We will institute a one-way movement through our aisles in a number of stores by using floor markers and direction from associates.