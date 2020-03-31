Walmart to begin checking employees’ temperatures, providing PPE

Walmart shared additional steps they are taking in-store to promote a safe and healthy workplace for their employees.





Walmart will begin taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking some basic health screening questions. It will take up to three weeks for infrared thermometers to arrive at all locations.

Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

Walmart’s COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected.

While the CDC and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people who don’t ordinarily use them for their jobs, Walmart will make them available — as supplies permit — for associates who want to wear them. The high-quality masks, not N95 respirators – will arrive in 1-2 weeks. Employees are not required to wear the masks or gloves.

A new framework will be shared with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work, centered around three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.

• 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.

• 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.

• 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.