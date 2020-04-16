Want to chat with your Congressman? Graves will host a Facebook Live to Discuss COVID-19 Updates and News

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves will be hosting a Facebook Live session tomorrow at 1:00 PM (CST), April 17, to discuss resources available for Louisiana during the COVID-19 recovery efforts and recent news that impacts the congressional district.





Graves is the congressman for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He will happily take questions posed during the chat.

Here are a few recent headlines on things Graves has been involved in:

Graves released a statement today after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued guidance based both on legislation passed and requested by Graves. The legislation will enable FEMA, the state (Louisiana), or parishes an opportunity to either acquire food for hunger organizations like the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to distribute or to provide financial resources for food banks to acquire and distribute food.

Graves sent a letter yesterday to President Donald Trump urging him to finalize pending guidance related to a new law enacted in 2019 that would allow constituents to electronically sign congressional casework consent forms.

Graves issued a statement this week regarding the U.S. Department of Energy’s announced crude oil contracts to help store 23,000,000 barrels of U.S. produced crude oil in the Nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), and a statement regarding the historic oil global price war deal reached on Sunday. Graves joined his colleagues last week calling upon the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman to take immediate action in bringing stability to global crude oil markets. This letter followed after Graves had called upon the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to absorb the supply glut and to counter the economic warfare threats posed by Saudi Arabia, Russia and OPEC nations. Graves later applauded DOE for their decision to fill the SPR.



Graves announced $51,334,400 in federal funding today for airports in the surrounding areas of Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Graves recently worked with USDA to secure the purchase of up to 20 million pounds of U.S. shrimp from Louisiana and Gulf Coast shrimpers and processors. Graves sent a letter earlier this week to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue thanking him for directing the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) of the USDA for purchasing the wild-caught, warm-water shrimp landed in the US.