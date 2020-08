The water started rising quickly over the last hour at Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) in Cocodrie. According to their FB page, the Marine Center saw an increase of about 6 inches in an hour between midnight and 1 a.m.

At 3 a.m., there is now about 3 feet of water inside the building.

A quick review of their weather station at 1:15 a.m. shows a current wind speed of 36.5 mph.

Images courtesy of LUMCON.