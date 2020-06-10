Wednesday adds 418 news cases to bring state total to 44,030

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 44,030. That’s 418 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,855 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6 (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 928 cases, 6 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 76.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 761 cases, 5 more than yesterday. TOHSEP reported 56 deaths yesterday, same as Saturday. The state is reporting 56 deaths as well.

Statewide, there are 549 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 72 are on ventilators. That’s 19 fewer patients than yesterday, but 5 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 25,634 tests** have been completed by their lab and 434,486 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 460,120, which is 6,453 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 803 state tests, 7 more than yesterday; and 9,025 commercial tests, 183 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 697 state tests, 1 more than last Wednesday 6/3; and 8,936 commercial tests, 170 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.