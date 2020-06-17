Wednesday shows increase of 928 cases, 129 blamed on backlog

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 48,634. That’s an increase of 928 new cases, 799 which should be considered new today. The total includes a backlog of 129 cases, with specimen collection dates between 4/1 and 4/9.

The state is reporting 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,950 deaths.

The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 6/14. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/14 is 37,017. That’s 3,113 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,013 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They are reporting one new deaths, bringing the total to 78.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 826 cases, 8 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 58.

Statewide, there are 579 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 83 are on ventilators. That’s 9 fewer patients than yesterday, but 6 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 28,415 tests** have been completed by their lab and 516,806 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 545,221, which is 12,504 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 828 state tests, 3 more than yesterday; and 10,494 commercial tests, 232 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 11,322 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 698 state tests, 1 more since last Wednesday; and 10,427 commercial tests, 174 more than yesterday. That’s a total of 11,125 tests.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.