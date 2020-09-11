What could Phase 3 look like?

We know Governor John Bel Edwards has moved the state into Phase 3 today, but what exactly does that mean?

In the past, the Governor has referenced the White House’s Guidelines for Opening Up America. In that document, Phase 3 guidelines include:

• VISITS TO SENIOR CARE FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene. • LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. • GYMS can remain open if they adhere to standard sanitation protocols. • BARS may operate with increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.

Louisiana has been operating in a “modified” Phase 2, which includes a mask mandates, reduced limits on social gatherings to 50 people and the complete closure of bars, despite the guidelines from the White House.

The Governor has mentioned he would keep the mask mandate in place during Phase 3, but has not mentioned his feelings on bars and other business, or larger social gatherings.

Stay tuned to the Times this afternoon for the Governor’s official proclamation.