Where Can I Get Tested for COVID-19?

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends COVID-19 testing for any patients who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. If you have these symptoms, contact your primary care physician for guidance.

In Terrebonne Parish, six community testing centers are currently listed as open for testing.

• Coastal Urgent Care of Houma: 9 am – 8 pm, 7 days a week. Open to health care workers and first responders; symptomatic or possible exposed patients, after evaluation.

• Ochsner Urgent Care – Houma: 8 am – 8 pm M-F, 9 am – 6 pm S/S. Open to health care workers and first responders; symptomatic or possible exposed patients, after evaluation.

• Start Community Health Center: 8 am – 4:30 pm M-F. Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Accepting new patients; 72 hour turnaround for testing.

• Teche Action Clinic – Dulac: 7:30 am – 5:30 pm M-Th, 8 am – noon Fri. Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Accepting new patients; 72 hour turnaround for testing.

• Teche Action Clinic – Houma: 7:30 am – 5:30 pm M-Th, 8 am – noon Fri. Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Accepting new patients; 72 hour turnaround for testing.

• Terrebonne General Medical Center: 7:30 am – 4 pm M-F, Outpatient Lab. Symptomatic patients, need a physician’s order, call 985-873-4039 for appointment.

Lafourche Parish lists nine community testing centers are currently open for testing.

• Coastal Urgent Care of Thibodaux: 9am – 8pm, daily. Cost depends on insurance; $100 without. Testing healthcare workers and first responders.

• Lady of the Sea – Cut Off: 7:30am – 5pm M-F. After hours clinic 5-9pm M-F, 9am – 3pm Sat; Testing their patients.

• Lady of the Sea – Larose: 7am – 5pm; Testing their patients.

• Lafourche Urgent Care – Raceland: 8:30am – 7pm, M-F, 8:30am – 6pm S/S. Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid. Antibody testing available.

• St. Charles Catholic Church: 9 am – noon, while supplies last. Free testing. Bring your ID and insurance card.

• Teche Action Clinic – Thibodaux: 7:30 am – 5:30pm M-Th. 8am-12 F; Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid. Testing their patients only, but accepting new patients. 72 hour turnaround.

• Thibodaux Regional Health System: Noon – 3pm, T, Th. Open to public but requires physician’s prior assessment and faxed LabCorp requisition and patient’s demographic and billing information to 985-449-2520.

• Total Urgent Care, Cut Off: 9am – 4pm, M-Sa. Private insurance; $55 without insurance.

• Total Urgent Care/Urgent Care of Galliano: 9am – 4pm daily. Anyone experiencing symptoms or recently exposed. Healthcare provider order is required.

More information can be found at: http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3934. Please report any discrepancies in the information provided to eocwatch@la.gov.