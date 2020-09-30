Will bars be allowed to open in Terrebonne parish today?

Bars in Terrebonne Parish may be allowed to reopen as early as today if the COVID-19 positivity rate stays below five percent for a second week in a row.

In Louisiana’s Phase 3 reopening guidelines, parishes whose COVID tests come back with 5 percent or fewer positive results for two consecutive weeks may opt to open bars for on-premises consumption. Last week, Terrebonne Parish had a 4.6 percent positivity rate. If it is below 5 percent again today, bars could be allowed to open.

Gov. Edwards explained in a previous press conference that parishes would need to apply with the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, who would then confirm the numbers with the Louisiana Department of Health, before giving the go-ahead.

If bars are allowed to open, a whole new set of guidelines will apply:

• Cannot exceed 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people, indoors for customers seated for tableside service.

• May have no more than 50 customers outdoors, socially distanced, seated for tableside service.

• Drinks must be ordered at the table and be delivered by bar staff to the table.

• No live music

• Alcohol sales must end by 11 p.m.

• All patrons must leave by 11 p.m.