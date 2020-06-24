Woodlawn Ranch Road closed due to down power lines
The Houma Fire Department posted the following around 6:50 a.m.:
Houma Fire crews are on-scene of multiple utility poles and wires down in the 700 block of Woodlawn Ranch Rd. The road is completely blocked!
This is near the intersection of Hwy 56 and Woodlawn Ranch Rd.
Utility crews are on scene. This has created power outages to some City of Houma utility residents in the area. They are working to restore the power asap.
Please avoid the area and allow crews to clear the road and make repairs!