Worker Rescued From Bourg Sports Complex Light Pole

Bourg Fire Department was notified at approximately 12:41am July 1, 2020 of a subject needing assistance at the new Bourg Sports Complex in the area of Nelo St. in Bourg.

Units arrived on-scene to find 1 male subject stuck atop a sports complex field light pole 80 feet in the air and unable to get down. He was part of a work crew adjusting newly installed field lights for the new baseball fields, which must be done at night to achieve proper lighting coverage. During that operation, a situation unfolded that required fire department assistance.

The subject was unable to get down due to the man lift equipment he was working on, was no longer safe for operations. Two of the lift stabilizer arms had sunken into the ground approximately 20 inches causing the equipment to shift and sit unlevel and come to rest leaning against one of the newly installed field light poles. The subject abandoned the man lift and took refuge on the light pole due to the unpredictable situation the lift was in.

Incident command was able to confirm the subject was unharmed but did need rescue. Bourg Fire Department members used cribbing and stabilization equipment to secure the lift to prevent further sinking. Extra cribbing was called in from Montegut Fire Department incase it was needed.

The BVFD officer in charge, prior to scene arrival, using dispatch provided critical information, made phone contact with the Houma Fire Department on duty District Chief to be on standby incase a ladder truck would be needed. Once it was determined the ladder truck was going to be able to reach the individual, and have a safe and solid work area. Houma Fire Ladder 3 was officially requested to respond.

Contact was made with the subject throughout the situation to make him aware of what was being done to get him safely to the ground. Once Ladder 3 arrived, which is a 107′ ladder truck, the crew was briefed on the situation. Incident command was very familiar with Houma Fire operations and had already made preliminary plans for truck placement to safely reach the individual. The ladder truck officer agreed with the formulated plan and the truck was positioned appropriately to retrieve the individual from the pole. At 1:25am the subject was removed from the pole and was safely on the ground at 1:31am. At that time Ladder 3 was released from the scene and able to return to it’s normal jurisdiction.

The BVFD units on-scene were then left with bringing the man-lift down safely. The lift was physically pressing against the 80′ pole which likely prevented the lift from completely toppling over. Once it was determined the cribbing was secure and the lift would not sink further, the lift was remotely operated and removed from pressing against the pole and safely lowered to the ground. No obvious damage was observed on the pole or lift equipment. And the incident was brought to a close at 2:04am with no injuries or obvious equipment damage.

Multiple attempts were made to contact someone with Bourg Recreation District, but BVFD was unable to reach anyone while the incident was unfolding. The work crew advised, they would be getting larger surface pads for the stabilization arms for weight distribution and prevent this from happening again in the future.

BVFD would like to thank Montegut Fire Department and Fire Chief Toby Henry, Houma Fire Department, the crew of Ladder 3 and District Chief Chris Lecompte Jr., Acadian Ambulance, and Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911 for their help with bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.