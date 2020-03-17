YMCA Closed in Response to Governor’s Decision

The local YMCA is closing will be closed Tuesday March 17 through April 13.

The Bayouland YMCA, in keeping with Governor John Bel Edwards’s decisions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, is closing its facility through the suggested timeframe, but will reasses the situation April 6.

At this point, there has been no confirmed case of Covid-19 at the YMCA.

“This is an unprecedented situation and will be challenging for us all,” Angi Falgout, Chief Executive Officer.

If you need to reach a member of the Y staff during this time, said Falgout, please email the appropriate department. According to Flagout, email access will be limited and response time may be delayed.