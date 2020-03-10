Albert “Peanut” Picou
October 8, 1956 – March 7, 2020
Albert “Peanut” Picou, 63, a native of Houma and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on March 7, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Religious Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Pellegrin Picou; son, Timothy Picou and wife Betty; daughter, Rebecca Picou and boyfriend Michael Boudreaux; brothers, Milton, Phillip, Leray, Jessie Picou; grandchildren, Justin, Courtney, Andi, Hayden, Alyssa, Sullivan, and Elizabeth; an uncountable number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elam Picou Jr. and Dorothy Domangue Picou; brothers, Elam Picou III and Miller Picou; sisters, Dorothy “Teetut” Fitch, Cecile “Chick” Picou, Laura Lee “Neg” Picou.
He was a longtime commercial fisherman and welder who loved to fish and play music. He loved being around his family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.