Angela M. Hammerli

January 27, 1950 – August 20, 2020

Angela’s Comet, which entered Earth’s atmosphere January 27, 1950, blazed out peacefully August 20, 2020, after a six year struggle through Alzheimer’s.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Schaff, and brother, James Mitchell; husband, Edwin Hammerli; two sons, Nathaniel (Jessica) and Walt (Melissa); and three grandsons, Levi, Oliver and Maddox.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George “Gee” Mitchell and Angelina M. Mitchell; and her brother, Albert Mitchell.

Angela did a lot. She was a lifelong resident of Thibodaux where she tirelessly volunteered to promote the Arts, the Environment, and Good Health in the community she loved. She was a Distinguished Service Professor, Endowed Professor, and Associate Professor of Human Performance Education at Nicholls State University, where she taught for 42 years. She created and ran the Jubilee Festival, which brought artists, performers, and writers to Nicholls from all over the world.

She lived a lot; she loved a lot; she laughed a lot; she made a difference; she touched many lives; she never met a stranger; she will be missed; she will be remembered; she is loved.

Special thanks to the community and all of her friends who helped to make her life special. In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform an act of kindness for someone less fortunate.

When she had the choice to sit it out or dance, she danced, which she is surely doing now.

Ceremonies will be postponed to a safer date.

Landry’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.