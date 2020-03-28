October 20, 1922 – March 25, 2020

Anna Mae Jane Navarre, age 97, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was a native of Chacahoula and a resident of Houma, LA.

A family graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Anna Mae is survived by her sisters, Janet Theresa Cowling Gilcrease, and Betty Margurite Navarre.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Emile Charles and Hilda Ludia Claudia Pontiff Navarre; brothers, Eudis (Billie) Navarre, Junius (Betty) Navarre, and Duroy (Brenda) Navarre; sisters, Eula (Wilbert) Pinell, Rose Navarre, Edna (Ernest) Fonseca, Victoria (Raymond) Grabert.

Anna was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Houma. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and doing needle point, but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was a kind hearted, giving and loving sister. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Haydel, TGMC, Maison de Ville Nursing Home, Haydel Memorial Hospice and their Staffs.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Anna Mae Navarre will be held privately by the immediate family. Friend are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Anna Mae for the family on our website. Than family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Navarre / Pontiff family.