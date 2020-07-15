Anna Parfait

Anna Mae Parfait, age 82, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Anna was a native of Dulac and relocated to Houma eighteen years ago.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church and burial in the church cemetery.

Anna is survived by her sons, Charlton “Chuck” Duthu and wife Sandra, and Bruce Duthu and wife Hilde Ojibway; grandchildren, Brennan, Greg, and Ben Duthu, Lisa, Joe, and Alanna Ojibway, and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Varnis, Cyrus, and Anthony Parfait; sisters, Josephine Lorna Billiot, Sarah Foret Pellegrin.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edna (Trosclair) Parfait; brother, Linus Parfait; sisters, Ella Verdin, Ouida Parfait, Rita Verdin.

Loving, kind, and spiritual woman, Anna was the matriarch of her family and always prayed for their well-being. As a young woman, she raised her sons with love and guidance from the Lord. Anna was not only just a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, but a spiritual counselor and friend to many. She was a prayer warrior for many, recited her rosary daily, and thanked God for all blessings in her life. She was a parishioner of Holy Family in Dulac and currently a parishioner of Holy Rosary. Anna loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them especially around the holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her devotion to family members, Anna was a devout Catholic who enjoyed praying the rosary daily and reading books on Christian spiritual subjects. She was a first-rate storyteller who loved sharing stories of family and her life growing up on the bayou. Anyone who knew Anna, knew that she also loved cooking and feeding her guests. Anna now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Anna.

