Annie LeBoeuf

August 13, 1942 – May 23, 2020

Annie Lee Mary Fazzio LeBoeuf, age 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:42 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA. She was a former resident of Lafayette, LA.

A private service was held.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Stacey L. Parrott and husband, James “Jim”; grandchildren, James Michael, Amy Elizabeth, and Ally Marie Parrott; sister, Janet Fazzio Bergeron; nephews, Daniel Jr. “Danny” and Tommy Bergeron, and Willis Fazzio and wife, Stephanie.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harris Paul LeBoeuf; son, Lynn Michael LeBoeuf; parents, Vincent Carlo and Zenobia Marie Dupre Fazzio; brother, Vincent Charles Fazzio and wife, Linda; brother-in-Law, Daniel Bergeron, Sr.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed running, playing tennis, reading, cooking but most of all baking for her family and neighbors. She was loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had a spunky personality. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lynn M. LeBoeuf Memorial Scholarship Fund – 14 Mary Hughes Circle, Houma, LA 70363.

