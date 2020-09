Antoinette Dardar Portier

September 13, 1952 – September 24, 2020

Antoinette Dardar, 68, a native of Isle of Jean Charles and resident of Bourg, passed away on September 24, 2020.

She leaves behind her four daughters, Rachel Francis (Paul), Verna Verdin (Jerome), Brenda Guidry, and Carolyn Naquin (Anthony Sr.); 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; 5 brothers, and 5 sisters.

She joins her only son, Delvin Guidry Jr.; great grandson, Conner John Champagne; parents, Dominique Dardar Sr. and Elodia Naquin Dardar; and her two brothers and one sister.

Antoinette enjoyed fishing and loved playing bingo with her sister and brother. Above all, she was a God fearing woman, loving mother, and beautiful grandmother.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.