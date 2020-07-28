Aubrey Joseph LeCompte Sr.

February 5, 1939 – July 26, 2020

Aubrey Joseph “A.J.” LeCompte Sr., a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 81.

Memorial Services are pending at this time.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Patricia Foret LeCompte; children, Adrienne Foor (Rob), Aubrey “Buddy” LeCompte Jr. (Eugenia), Brett LeCompte (Jason), Blanche Howard (Willie), Bryan LeCompte, Mitchell Marcel (Theresa), and Jay Marcel (Misty); 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Ann Nowell (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Marguerite LeCompte.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time on the boat. He will be dearly missed by all his family members.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.