Audrey T Gautreaux

July 22, 1920 – June 17, 2020

Audrey Marie Thibodeaux Gautreaux, 99, a native of Terrebonne and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm and will continue on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 8:30 am till 10:30 am and will follow to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin for a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 pm. Burial will then follow to St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her son Charles (Linda) Gautreaux; daughter-in-law, Merril Gautreaux; grandchildren, Tracy Gautreaux, Craig (Tanyua) Gautreaux, Mitzi (Andrew) Falcon, Crystal Gautreaux, Scotty Gautreaux, and Niki Gautreaux; great-grandchildren, Ashley Falcon, Kelsey and Tylee Falcon, Kaelyn Terrio, Kobe, Brendan and wife Megan, Jayden, Gavin, Gracie, and Mia’Lyn Gautreaux; great-great-grandchildren, Kavion, Tre’vonn, and Isaiah Trahan, Jaque Lovell, Molly and Killian Matherene, Kamdyn, Kamryn, Kensli Terrio, and Emersyn Gautreaux; brother, Willie Lapeyrouse.

She is preceded in death by her sons Theogene, Oliver, Steve, and Alfred Gautreaux; parents, Oliver Thibodaux Sr. and Ida Roddy Thibodeaux; brothers, Oliver and Alfred Thibodeaux; sisters, Doris Bergeron, Leola and Stella Thibodeaux.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of arrangements