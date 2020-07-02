Augustin Cecil Zeringue, 83, a native of St. James and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor at St Anthony Catholic Church in Bayou Black, Houma on August 7, 2020 at 1pm.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Louella Avet LeBlanc Zeringue; children, CA Silverman (Carmel), Celeste Z. Brown and husband Jeff Brown, Cecil Augustin Zeringue II and wife Demie Clement Zeringue; step children, Brad LeBlanc and Lisa LeBlanc Humphries and wife Tera Humphries; grandchildren Magan Brown LeBouef and husband Andrew LeBouef, Bobbi Brown Landry and husband Lyle Landry, Augustin Austin Cecil Zeringue III, Ashton Zeringue, Aeric Zeringue; step grandchildren, Tyler Crochet, Brian Melancon, and Juliann Howard; great grandchildren, Lily, Nora, and Jack Landry, Porter and Wesley LeBouef; and former wife and mother of his children, Mary Ann Rodrigue Zeringue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavinia Faucheux and Wallis Zeringue Sr.; sister, Rose Marie Zeringue; nine brothers, Wallis Jr., Roger, Raymond, Maurice, Francis, Eugene, Etienne, Victorin and Joseph Zeringue; and grandson Samual Jones.

Cecil was the retired owner of Zeringue’s Accounting Service and Valley Supply Company in Houma.

He graduated from Tulane University in May 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and was an avid Tulane supporter.