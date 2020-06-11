December 10, 1940 – June 10, 2020

Barbara Ann Hebert, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Allen Hebert; son, Michael Hebert; grandchildren, Sydney Hebert, Modesty Wilson, Hunter Hebert, Tyler and Christian White, and Cullen Hebert; sister, Tina Ledet; brothers, Wilson Ledet, Jr., and Richard Ledet.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Beatrice Ledet; brother, Leonard Ledet; sister, Bonnie Jean Franklin.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years until her retirement. Barbara loved all holidays, sewing, crocheting, reading, crossword, and shopping. Anyone who knew Barbara knew that she was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your charity of choice in honor of Mrs. Barbara.