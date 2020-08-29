March 3, 1950 – August 26, 2020

Barry James Songy Sr., age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:21 p.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 beginning at 8:30 am until 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Barry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosemary Pellegrin Songy; sons, Barry J. Songy, Jr. and wife, Tammy Pizzolato Songy, Andrew J. Songy, Sr. and wife, Jada Bertrand Songy, and Eugene “Gene” M. Songy and wife, Victoria Soileau Songy; daughter, Laura S. Meyer and husband, Jay Meyer; grandchildren, Cullen W. Songy, Kaitlyn E. Oeser, Avery Q. Songy, Andrew J. Songy, Jr., Emma L. Songy, Jean Luke Songy, Henry M. Songy, James M. Songy, Mallory A. Meyer, and Madelyn A. Meyer.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Robert Sr. and Josephine Malbrough Songy; and brother, Stanley R. Songy, Jr.

Barry was the owner of Songy Sporting Goods for 27 years. He was a member of Duck’s Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, CCA, and NRA. He was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He always had a positive attitude, never met a stranger, and had an infectious personality that always lit up the room. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched. The Songy family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at CIS and TGMC for their excellent care over the years.

