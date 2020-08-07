June 14, 1958 – August 5, 2020

Belinda Ann LeBlanc, 62, of Houma Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by her family and daughters.

She was born on June 14, 1958, the daughter of Perry and Lois LeBlanc, in Refugio, Texas. She graduated from H.L. Bourgeois High School. She worked as an Office Clerk in the construction industry. Belinda loved amateur photography, watching football, and was a proud and loving grandmother to her grandchildren.

She is survived by her parents, Perry and Lois; her brother, Troy; her sisters, Roxie and Michelle; her daughters, Jodie and Niki; her three grandchildren, Beau, Max, and Amaya; nephews, niece, and great nieces.

Belinda wished for her family and friends to remember the good times they had together in lieu of services.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.