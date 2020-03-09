Bernadette Blanchard Pitre

July 2, 1955 – March 6, 2020

Bernadette “Bunny” Blanchard Pitre, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 64.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, Gray, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the Funeral Service at 7:00 pm.

She is survived by her son, Madrid Pitre and wife Crissie; grandchildren, Tyler Pitre and Bryleigh Pitre; brother, Virgis Blanchard; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her canine companion, Shiloh.

She was preceded in death by her loving companion, Anthony “Tony” Pitre; parents, Stanley and Edna Blanchard; siblings, Nerlie Blanchard, Geraldine Donaldson, Jerry Blanchard, Michael Blanchard, and Darlene Amos.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.