Bertha Mae Pellegrin

May 26, 1938 – August 30, 2020

Bertha “Mae Mae” Robichaux Pellegrin, 82, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on August 30, 2020.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9 am to 11:30 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. The Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Pellegrin Trosclair and husband Steve, Kim Pellegrin Spence, Steven Pellegrin Jr., Rhonda Pellegrin Credeur and husband Todd, and Stacey Pellegrin and companion Liz Nix; grandchildren, Hollie, Nikki, Ryan, Michelle, Danielle, Tiffany, Kami, Ashli, Cody, L’erin, Todd Jr., and Kaci; 20 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; brothers, Julius Robichaux and Aaron Robichaux; sisters, Eveline Theriot, Norma Sevin, Anna Lee Cheramie; brother in law, Ronald Pellegrin; sister in law, Gloria Babin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Pellegrin Sr.; son, Timothy Pellegrin; parents, Norris Joseph Robichaux and Agnolia Chaisson Robichaux; siblings,Alberta Sexton, Ena Luke, and Etta Ledet; father in law, Sy Pellegrin; mother in law, Edia Neil Pellegrin; step father in law, Edward Adams;

Her husband earned the title “Mayor of Cocodrie” while she earned her title as the “Matriarch of Chauvin”. Mae Mae was the Grand Marshall of the Krewe of Petite Caillou Carnival of 2012. She has been a cornerstone for the family and community, a legend who has left a huge gaping hole that can’t be filled. She was a person who “never met one bad kid” during her 47 years in business as owner of Mae Mae’s Snoball Stand. She’s a model of compassion, tolerance, and kindness and has been successful in all aspects of her life, as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, Christian, friend, entrepreneur, and the list goes on. What she has been most proud of in all her life has been her family.

