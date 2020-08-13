Bessie Danos

February 7, 1950 – August 2, 2020

Bessie Ann Blanchard Danos, 70, a native and resident of Thibodaux, La was born on February 7, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 4:30pm.

No services will be held.

She is survived by her daughters, Dale Landry Dufrene and Rene’ Landry Rohr; son, Joseph P. Danos, Jr.; grandchildren, Joseph P. Danos III, Dylan P Camardelle, Dre’ A Camardelle, Jeremy T. Dufrene, Tyler S. Rohr, Ava Danos, Aden Danos, and Emily R. Rohr; sisters, Betty Arcenaux, Anna-Mae Robichaux, Jeanette Arcement, Jolly Thibodeaux, and Merry Arcenaux.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Danos, Sr; parents, Harris P. Blanchard, Sr. and Gertrude Ponville Blanchard; brother, Harris P. Blanchard, Jr.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.