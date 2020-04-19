November 28, 1944 – April 17, 2020

Betty Fonseca Guillory, 75, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on April 17, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Elodie McDaniel and husband Donnie, Joell Carlos and husband Wilbert, and Trina Dupre and husband Todd; brother, James Fonseca and wife Sandra; sisters, Lovedee Laiche and Alice Leleux; grandchildren, Nicole, Lacey, Kristy, Megan, Tiffany, Garrick, Ty-Hunter, Bailey; great-grandchildren, Angel, Jason, Julie, Alex, Hunter, Kaydence, Addie, Clair, Makenley, A’kyzah, Everleigh, Cambre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Guillory; parents, John Fonseca and Hazel Deroche Fonseca; brothers, John “Buddy” Fonseca and Allen “Nunu” Fonseca.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dicky Haydel and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.