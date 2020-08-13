May 6, 1953 – August 11, 2020

On August 11, 2020 at 1:07 p.m Beverly Carlos Gros, gained her angel wings and joined our Heavenly Father. She was surrounded by her husband and children when she transitioned into eternal life. She was born May 6, 1953 and she was 67 years old. Beverly was the most incredible wife and mother to five children and nine grandchildren. Her entire life revolved around being a mom, a grandmother and helping others. She always made sure everyone around her felt loved and special. You could always feel her warmth when she was in your presence. There are countless words we could use to describe the remarkable woman she was, but it would never be enough to truly capture how special she was. Those that had the privilege of knowing her understands this perfectly.

Beverly was also the owner of Gold-n-Gift’s unlimited for 31 years and she enjoyed making sure everyone was perfect for their special occasions. She took so much pride in this and she made such an impact on all those she had the joy of working with.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Russell. Her five children; Sherry Whitney, Heidi (James) Dugan, Chad (Betsy) Gros, Brandi Gros and Ashley (Jamie) Triche. Her nine grandchildren; Brianna Whitney, Chandler Whitney, James Dugan III, Jackson Dugan, Colin Gros, Braxton Gros, Gabrielle Gros, River Triche and Charlie Triche. Her siblings; Linda Blakeman, Ray Carlos, Susan (Wayne) Mahan, Jimmy (Mary) Carlos, and her sister-in-law Nancy Carlos. Two godchildren Brett Carlos and Craig Robichaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Carlos and Thelma Brunet Carlos and her brother Donald Carlos. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-In-law, Russel Gros and Gabriella Srenisjek Gros.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 8:30AM until 11:30AM.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 12:00 PM at St Louis Catholic Church.

Interment will take place immediately following the mass in St Francis #2 Cemetery.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.