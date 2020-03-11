Billy Nance, Sr.

February 6, 1951 – March 5, 2020

Billy D. (GEEZER) Nance, Sr. 69, a native of Guthrie, Oklahoma and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday March 6, 2020 at 1:20 PM.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service in his honor on Saturday March 14,2020 in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Highway 311 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin.

Billy is survived by his loving wife Robin B. Nance. Son, Billy Darrell Nance, Jr., step-son, Brett Lee Cobb aka Bergeron, adopted son, Ricky J. Pierron and wife Amber Kathryn Winn, and Treiston Michael Pierron I, Daughters, Tonya Lynn Myers, Judy Ann Nance and husband Taylor Plaisance, Mother, Mary M. Herring. Sister, Patricia Morrison. Grandchildren, Dakota Scott, Autumn Marie, Katelyn Paige, Gavin, Corrine, and Carson, Taylor and Tyler, Jai Michael, Jas Darrell, and Maddox Haidyn, Ava Elizabeth, Ian James, Alexander, Cameron, Jailyn Rose, Treiston Michel II, Kylee Madison,, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Norman J. Nance. Sister, Sheila K. Morrison.

Billy served on the USS Grand Canyon in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a helicopter mechanic and a pipefitter on the ship. He loved cooking and being with family and friends and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He was also a volunteer fireman in Oklahoma.