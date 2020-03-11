July 30, 1958 – March 5, 2020

Robert “Bob” Junior Carlos, 61, a native of Houma and resident of Cutoff , passed away on March 5, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 12:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 2:00 pm.

He is survived by his companion, Maudry Plaisance; sister, Jean Carlos Hanks, Earline Carlos Duplantis and husband Billy, Margie Carlos Fruge, and Francis Carlos Giroir and husband Xavier (Zack); close family friend, Christina Guidry Rodriguez; 13 Nephews; and 9 Nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oris and Francis Chaisson Carlos; grandparents, Julius and Emily Breaux Chaisson and Bartholemew and Ida Boudreaux Carlos; brother, Calvin and Druis Carlos; sisters, Patricia LeBouef and Evelyn Brake; 4 nephews.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.